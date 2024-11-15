Autodesk price target raised to $355 from $310 at Barclays

Barclays analyst Saket Kalia raised the firm’s price target on Autodesk (ADSK) to $355 from $310 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares ahead of the earnings report on November 26. The firm thinks the company’s billings will accelerate as North America and Europe transition, and says read-throughs this quarter were more positive than negative.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ADSK:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.