Autodesk price target raised to $355 from $310 at Barclays

November 15, 2024 — 06:05 am EST

Barclays analyst Saket Kalia raised the firm’s price target on Autodesk (ADSK) to $355 from $310 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares ahead of the earnings report on November 26. The firm thinks the company’s billings will accelerate as North America and Europe transition, and says read-throughs this quarter were more positive than negative.

