Autodesk price target raised to $308 from $287 at BMO Capital

BMO Capital raised the firm’s price target on Autodesk (ADSK) to $308 from $287 and keeps a Market Perform rating on the shares. Autodesk’s business model transition is progressing with peak billings impact over the next few quarters and notable impacts on revenue and margin next fiscal year, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The CFO hire was welcome, and BMO anticipates framing the margin story over the medium-term as a top priority.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on ADSK:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.