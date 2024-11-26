Autodesk Names Janesh Moorjani CFO

(RTTNews) - Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK) Tuesday said it has appointed Janesh Moorjani as Chief Financial Officer, effective December 16, 2024.

Moorjani brings over 20 years of experience in the technology industry, with deep expertise in driving growth and efficiency at scale. Most recently, Moorjani served as CFO and COO of Elastic NV (ESTC), the Search AI Company.

Reporting to chief executive officer Andrew Anagnost, Moorjani will lead and oversee Autodesk's global finance organization. Moorjani will succeed interim chief financial officer Elizabeth "Betsy" Rafael, who will serve as an advisor to the company through the end of fiscal 2025 and will continue to serve on Autodesk's Board of Directors, resuming her status as an independent director following the transition period and end of her employment by the company.

