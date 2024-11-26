Auto Italia Holdings Appoints Experienced Director

Auto Italia Holdings (HK:0720) has released an update.
Auto Italia Holdings has appointed Ms. Hang Qingli as a non-executive director, effective November 26, 2024. Ms. Hang brings extensive experience from her previous roles at McKinsey & Company and Shougang Group, focusing on strategic development and business sustainability. Her appointment is expected to enhance the company’s strategic direction and governance.
