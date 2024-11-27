Autins Group Reports Revenue Dip Amid New Contract Wins

Autins Group plc (GB:AUTG) has released an update.

Autins Group plc, a UK-based manufacturer of acoustic and thermal insulation solutions, reported a 17.3% revenue decrease to £9.79m for the six months ended September 2024, amid challenges in the automotive sector. Despite a loss after tax of £0.79m and a decline in operating cash flow, the company has secured new contracts in Germany and the UK worth over £7.5m, highlighting the demand for its Neptune products. Autins remains focused on cost management and market expansion, with optimism for future growth as automotive markets show signs of improvement.

