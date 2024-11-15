News & Insights

authID reports inducement grant under Nasdaq listing rule

November 15, 2024 — 08:05 am EST

authID (AUID) announced that the Company granted an option as an inducement to a new employee entering into employment with the Company in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). On November 12, 2024 the Company granted an Option to purchase 100,000 Shares to Mr. Erick Soto, the Company’s new Chief Product Officer, at an Exercise Price of $6.94 per share. The Option will vest in 36 equal amounts, on a monthly basis, over a period of three years, subject to continued employment, with a term of 10 years.

