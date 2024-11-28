Auswide Bank Postpones Key Shareholder Meeting

Auswide Bank Ltd. (AU:ABA) has released an update.
Auswide Bank Ltd has announced the postponement of its Scheme Meeting to February 2025, where shareholders will vote on a proposed acquisition by MyState Bank Limited. The delay allows Auswide and MyState to work on securing necessary regulatory approvals. The rescheduled meeting will take place in Brisbane and online, with subsequent court hearings and trading dates adjusted accordingly.
