Auswide Bank Postpones Key Shareholder Meeting

Auswide Bank Ltd. (AU:ABA) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Auswide Bank Ltd has announced the postponement of its Scheme Meeting to February 2025, where shareholders will vote on a proposed acquisition by MyState Bank Limited. The delay allows Auswide and MyState to work on securing necessary regulatory approvals. The rescheduled meeting will take place in Brisbane and online, with subsequent court hearings and trading dates adjusted accordingly.

For further insights into AU:ABA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.