Auswide Bank Moves Forward with Acquisition Proposal

Auswide Bank Ltd is moving forward with its proposed acquisition by MyState Bank Limited, having dispatched the Scheme Booklet to its shareholders for review and voting. Shareholders are encouraged to review the materials and participate in the upcoming Scheme Meeting to consider the acquisition plan. This move could potentially reshape the financial landscape for Auswide, presenting new opportunities and challenges for its investors.

