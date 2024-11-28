News & Insights

Ausupreme Reports Stable Earnings Amid Revenue Dip

November 28, 2024 — 05:39 am EST

Ausupreme International Holdings Ltd. (HK:2031) has released an update.

Ausupreme International Holdings Ltd. reported a slight decline in revenue for the first half of 2024, with profits reaching HK$13.2 million compared to HK$15.2 million in the same period last year. Despite reduced revenue, the company saw a fair value gain on investments and positive exchange differences, contributing to a total comprehensive income of HK$14.7 million. These results highlight the company’s ability to mitigate losses and maintain stability in a challenging financial environment.

