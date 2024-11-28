Ausupreme Reports Stable Earnings Amid Revenue Dip

Ausupreme International Holdings Ltd. (HK:2031) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Ausupreme International Holdings Ltd. reported a slight decline in revenue for the first half of 2024, with profits reaching HK$13.2 million compared to HK$15.2 million in the same period last year. Despite reduced revenue, the company saw a fair value gain on investments and positive exchange differences, contributing to a total comprehensive income of HK$14.7 million. These results highlight the company’s ability to mitigate losses and maintain stability in a challenging financial environment.

For further insights into HK:2031 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.