Australian Wealth Advisors Director Increases Shareholding

Australian Wealth Advisors Group Ltd. (AU:WAG) has released an update.
Australian Wealth Advisors Group Ltd. has announced a change in director Lee Darion Peter Iafrate’s interest in the company’s securities. The director acquired a total of 54,000 ordinary shares through indirect interests at $0.30 per share, reflecting strategic moves within the company. This development might attract attention from investors tracking insider activities.
