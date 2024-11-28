News & Insights

Australian Wealth Advisors Director Increases Shareholding

November 28, 2024 — 11:28 pm EST

Australian Wealth Advisors Group Ltd. (AU:WAG) has released an update.

Australian Wealth Advisors Group Ltd. has announced a change in director Lee Darion Peter Iafrate’s interest in the company’s securities. The director acquired a total of 54,000 ordinary shares through indirect interests at $0.30 per share, reflecting strategic moves within the company. This development might attract attention from investors tracking insider activities.

