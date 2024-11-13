Australian Vintage Ltd Gains Strong Shareholder Support

Australian Vintage Ltd (AU:AVG) has released an update.
Australian Vintage Ltd’s recent Annual General Meeting concluded with shareholders overwhelmingly supporting all proposed resolutions, including the election of four non-executive directors and the adoption of the Remuneration Report. Notably, the amendment to the company’s constitution was also passed with a significant majority. This robust backing reflects investor confidence in the company’s strategic direction and governance.
