Australian Vintage Ltd Gains Strong Shareholder Support

Australian Vintage Ltd’s recent Annual General Meeting concluded with shareholders overwhelmingly supporting all proposed resolutions, including the election of four non-executive directors and the adoption of the Remuneration Report. Notably, the amendment to the company’s constitution was also passed with a significant majority. This robust backing reflects investor confidence in the company’s strategic direction and governance.

