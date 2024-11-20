News & Insights

Australian Vanadium Boosts Position in Energy Storage Market

November 20, 2024 — 07:48 pm EST

Australian Vanadium Limited (AU:AVL) has released an update.

Australian Vanadium Limited has positioned itself as a key player in the vanadium supply chain following a successful merger with Technology Metals Australia, aiming to leverage the growing demand for vanadium flow batteries in renewable energy storage. The company has made significant strides with its Australian Vanadium Project and the construction of Western Australia’s first vanadium electrolyte manufacturing facility, enhancing its ‘pit to battery’ strategy. With the National Battery Strategy highlighting the need for substantial energy storage in Australia, AVL is actively pursuing funding opportunities to advance its energy storage solutions.

