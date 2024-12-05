News & Insights

Australian Unity Office Fund Updates Dividend Details

December 05, 2024 — 06:57 pm EST

Australian Unity Office Fund (AU:AOF) has released an update.

Australian Unity Office Fund has updated its previous announcement to notify investors about the tax components of its latest dividend distribution. The payment, concerning ordinary fully paid units, was made on December 6, 2024, following record and ex-dates in November. This update is significant for investors tracking the fund’s financial performance and tax implications.

