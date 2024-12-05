Australian Unity Office Fund Updates Dividend Details

Australian Unity Office Fund (AU:AOF) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Australian Unity Office Fund has updated its previous announcement to notify investors about the tax components of its latest dividend distribution. The payment, concerning ordinary fully paid units, was made on December 6, 2024, following record and ex-dates in November. This update is significant for investors tracking the fund’s financial performance and tax implications.
For further insights into AU:AOF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Deutsche Bank Weighs in on Robinhood Stock Amid Soaring Trading Volumes
- Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Deal May Face Risks from Trump Administration
- Ford’s (NYSE:F) Electric Vehicle Motor Production Begins
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.