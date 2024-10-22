News & Insights

Australian Unity Office Fund Finalizes Dividend Details

Australian Unity Office Fund (AU:AOF) has released an update.

Australian Unity Office Fund has finalized its dividend distribution details for its ordinary units, covering the quarter ending on September 30, 2024. This update marks the finalization of the previously announced distribution amount. Investors interested in AOF stocks may find this update crucial for their financial strategies.

