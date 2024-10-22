News & Insights

Australian Unity Office Fund Declares Quarterly Distribution

Australian Unity Office Fund (AU:AOF) has released an update.

Australian Unity Office Fund has declared a final distribution of 0.4000 cents per unit for the quarter ending September 2024, payable on October 25, 2024. This distribution includes a taxable fund payment of 0.1705 cents per unit, highlighting the company’s managed investment trust status. Investors should note that the Distribution Reinvestment Plan is currently closed.

