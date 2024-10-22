Australian Unity Office Fund Declares Quarterly Distribution

Australian Unity Office Fund (AU:AOF) has released an update.

Australian Unity Office Fund has declared a final distribution of 0.4000 cents per unit for the quarter ending September 2024, payable on October 25, 2024. This distribution includes a taxable fund payment of 0.1705 cents per unit, highlighting the company’s managed investment trust status. Investors should note that the Distribution Reinvestment Plan is currently closed.

For further insights into AU:AOF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.