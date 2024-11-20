Australian Silica Quartz Group Updates Mineral Resources

Australian Silica Quartz Group (AU:ASQ) has released an update.

Australian Silica Quartz Group has released an addendum to its 2024 Annual Report, highlighting its mineral resource updates. The company maintains steady figures in bauxite resources, while silica sand and MGSi quartz resources are also reported. Investors may find interest in the performance rights held by directors and employees, reflecting potential future growth opportunities.

