Australian Silica Quartz Group Updates on Director’s Securities

Australian Silica Quartz Group (AU:ASQ) has released an update.
Australian Silica Quartz Group has reported a change in the director Robert Nash’s interest as 1,000,000 Tranche 1 Performance Rights expired without meeting the performance hurdle. Post-change, Nash holds 1,245,714 fully paid ordinary shares and remaining performance rights in Tranches 2 and 3. This development highlights the ongoing adjustments in director-level securities, which may interest potential investors tracking the company’s executive commitments.
