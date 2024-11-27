News & Insights

Australian Silica Quartz Begins Promising Gold Drilling

November 27, 2024 — 04:39 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Australian Silica Quartz Group (AU:ASQ) has released an update.

Australian Silica Quartz Group has initiated an aircore drilling program at its Koolyanobbing Metals Project to explore gold mineralization at the Golden Wishbone Prospect. The project aims to expand upon previous promising results, including a significant gold intercept, indicating potential for high-grade mineral deposits. This development could be a key driver in boosting ASQ’s stock performance and investor interest.

For further insights into AU:ASQ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

