Australian Silica Quartz Begins Promising Gold Drilling

Australian Silica Quartz Group has initiated an aircore drilling program at its Koolyanobbing Metals Project to explore gold mineralization at the Golden Wishbone Prospect. The project aims to expand upon previous promising results, including a significant gold intercept, indicating potential for high-grade mineral deposits. This development could be a key driver in boosting ASQ’s stock performance and investor interest.

