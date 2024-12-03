Australian Rare Earths Sees Change in Director’s Interest

News & Insights

Australian Rare Earths Limited (AU:AR3) has released an update.

Australian Rare Earths Limited announced a change in the director’s interest as Pauline Carr’s options for 600,000 shares expired. This development leaves Carr with 94,445 fully paid ordinary shares and 514,815 unlisted options, potentially impacting investors’ strategies. Such movements in director interests can signal strategic shifts within the company, often capturing the attention of market participants.

