Australian Rare Earths Limited Strengthens Position in Green Transition

Australian Rare Earths Limited (AU:AR3) has released an update.

Australian Rare Earths Limited (AR3) is making strides with its Koppamurra Rare Earth Project, one of Australia’s leading ionic clay deposits, boasting a significant resource upgrade and successful heap-leach trials. The company’s strategic diversification into uranium and robust partnerships with industry and government strengthen its position in the green energy transition. With promising early results from its uranium exploration at Overland and supportive government policies, AR3 is poised for future growth.

