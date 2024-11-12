News & Insights

Australian Rare Earths Expands Energy Transition Metals Portfolio

November 12, 2024 — 09:27 pm EST

Australian Rare Earths Limited (AU:AR3) has released an update.

Australian Rare Earths Limited is actively developing a strategic portfolio of energy transition metals, including exploring rare earths and uranium in South Australia. With a focus on becoming a significant player in Australia’s next rare earths province, the company aims to capitalize on growing demand for these critical resources. Investors may find potential opportunities as AREL advances its exploration projects.

