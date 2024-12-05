Australian Rare Earths Boosted by $5M Government Grant

Australian Rare Earths Limited (AU:AR3) has released an update.

Australian Rare Earths Limited has secured a $5 million grant from the Australian Federal Government to advance its Koppamurra Project, a key development in the rare earths sector. The funding will support essential testwork, feasibility studies, and the construction of a demonstration plant, highlighting Koppamurra’s potential in diversifying critical mineral supply chains. This move also strengthens AR3’s strategic partnership with Neo Performance Materials, aiming to bolster the clean energy transition.

