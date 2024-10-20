Australian Rare Earths Begins Drilling at Overland Project

Australian Rare Earths Limited (AU:AR3) has released an update.

Australian Rare Earths Limited has launched its first drilling program at the Overland Uranium Project in South Australia’s Murray Basin, targeting high-priority uranium sites across a 3,000 km² area. The program, which aims to uncover significant uranium deposits similar to those found by Boss Energy, involves drilling approximately 30 holes over 5,000 meters and anticipates initial results by December 2024. This strategic initiative is part of AR3’s expansion into energy transition metals, responding to the increasing demand for clean energy sources.

