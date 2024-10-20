News & Insights

Stocks

Australian Rare Earths Begins Drilling at Overland Project

October 20, 2024 — 07:27 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Australian Rare Earths Limited (AU:AR3) has released an update.

Australian Rare Earths Limited has launched its first drilling program at the Overland Uranium Project in South Australia’s Murray Basin, targeting high-priority uranium sites across a 3,000 km² area. The program, which aims to uncover significant uranium deposits similar to those found by Boss Energy, involves drilling approximately 30 holes over 5,000 meters and anticipates initial results by December 2024. This strategic initiative is part of AR3’s expansion into energy transition metals, responding to the increasing demand for clean energy sources.

For further insights into AU:AR3 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.