Australian Potash Targets New Gold Opportunities

October 27, 2024 — 06:07 pm EDT

Australian Potash Limited (AU:APC) has released an update.

Australian Potash Limited has announced promising results from a gold targeting review at their Laverton Downs Gold Project in Western Australia. The company plans to conduct further drilling in the Lancefield and Rosemont-Barnicoat Gold Trends, aiming to capitalize on previously ineffective drilling efforts and explore potential mineralized extensions. This strategic move reflects APC’s ongoing commitment to uncovering valuable opportunities in the region’s gold-rich greenstone belts.

