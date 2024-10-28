Australian Pacific Coal Completes Retail Entitlement Offer

Australian Pacific Coal Limited (AU:AQC) has released an update.

Australian Pacific Coal Limited has successfully completed the retail component of its entitlement offer, raising approximately A$3.5 million, with significant participation from its largest shareholder, Trepang Services Pty Ltd. This effort is part of a larger equity raising initiative expected to generate a total of A$10.4 million. The new shares are set to commence trading from November 1, 2024, potentially boosting the company’s financial standing.

