News & Insights

Stocks

Australian Pacific Coal Announces Director Departure

December 01, 2024 — 08:48 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Australian Pacific Coal Limited (AU:AQC) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Australian Pacific Coal Limited has announced that Ayten Saridas has ceased to be a director as of November 29, 2024. The notice reveals that Saridas held no relevant interests in securities at the time of departure. This update could influence investor perceptions and strategies regarding the company’s leadership and future direction.

For further insights into AU:AQC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.