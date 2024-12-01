Australian Pacific Coal Announces Director Departure

Australian Pacific Coal Limited (AU:AQC) has released an update.
Australian Pacific Coal Limited has announced that Ayten Saridas has ceased to be a director as of November 29, 2024. The notice reveals that Saridas held no relevant interests in securities at the time of departure. This update could influence investor perceptions and strategies regarding the company’s leadership and future direction.
