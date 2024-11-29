News & Insights

Australian Pacific Coal Announces AGM Results and Strategic Focus

November 29, 2024 — 01:18 am EST

Australian Pacific Coal Limited (AU:AQC) has released an update.

Australian Pacific Coal Limited announced the results of its recent Annual General Meeting, highlighting the election of three directors and the rejection of several key motions related to share issuance. The company’s primary focus remains on the development of its Dartbrook Coal Mine, which boasts significant infrastructure and workforce advantages in Australia’s Hunter Valley.

