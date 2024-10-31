News & Insights

Stocks

Australian Pacific Coal Achieves Major Milestone at Dartbrook

October 31, 2024 — 06:17 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Australian Pacific Coal Limited (AU:AQC) has released an update.

Australian Pacific Coal Limited has announced the successful surface production of coal from its Dartbrook mine for the first time in 18 years, with plans for commercial production by the end of 2024. The company has also secured full project funding and completed a significant equity raise to support its financial initiatives. Additionally, Dartbrook coal has met NEWC thermal specifications, paving the way for potential market expansion.

For further insights into AU:AQC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.