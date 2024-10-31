Australian Pacific Coal Achieves Major Milestone at Dartbrook

Australian Pacific Coal Limited (AU:AQC) has released an update.

Australian Pacific Coal Limited has announced the successful surface production of coal from its Dartbrook mine for the first time in 18 years, with plans for commercial production by the end of 2024. The company has also secured full project funding and completed a significant equity raise to support its financial initiatives. Additionally, Dartbrook coal has met NEWC thermal specifications, paving the way for potential market expansion.

