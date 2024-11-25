Australian Oil Updates Settlement Payment Terms

Sacgasco Limited (AU:AOK) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Australian Oil Company Limited has received a payment of A$750,000 from Blue Sky Resources Ltd as part of their Omnibus Settlement Agreement. The agreement has been updated, reducing the Tranche 3 payment to A$300,000 and increasing the final payment to A$1,200,000, due by January 2025. This financial adjustment reflects the company’s strategic focus on enhancing shareholder value through exploration and production in the Sacramento Basin.

For further insights into AU:AOK stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.