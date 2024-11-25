Australian Oil Updates Settlement Payment Terms

News & Insights

November 25, 2024

Sacgasco Limited (AU:AOK) has released an update.

Australian Oil Company Limited has received a payment of A$750,000 from Blue Sky Resources Ltd as part of their Omnibus Settlement Agreement. The agreement has been updated, reducing the Tranche 3 payment to A$300,000 and increasing the final payment to A$1,200,000, due by January 2025. This financial adjustment reflects the company’s strategic focus on enhancing shareholder value through exploration and production in the Sacramento Basin.

