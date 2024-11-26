Australian Foundation Investment Co. Updates Securities Policy

Australian Foundation Investment Co. Ltd. (AU:AFI) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Australian Foundation Investment Co. Ltd. has updated its Securities Dealing Policy, emphasizing strict guidelines for Key Management Personnel (KMP) and their closely connected entities. The policy prohibits KMP from trading the company’s securities based on insider information, during specific prohibited periods, and for short-term gains. Additionally, the policy forbids using company securities for margin loans and engaging in short-selling, ensuring that dealings are for investment purposes only.

For further insights into AU:AFI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.