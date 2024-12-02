Australian Ethical Reduces Stake in Clinical Labs

Australian Ethical Investment Ltd (AU:AEF) has released an update.
Australian Ethical Investment Ltd has reduced its stake in Australian Clinical Labs Limited, as its voting power decreased from 8.31% to 7.30%. This change indicates a shift in investment strategy, capturing the attention of market watchers and potential investors. The transaction reflects an active engagement in managing substantial holdings in the financial landscape.
