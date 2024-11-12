Australian Ethical Investment Expands Stake in Pepper Money

Australian Ethical Investment Ltd (AU:AEF) has released an update.
Australian Ethical Investment Ltd has become a substantial holder of Pepper Money Limited, acquiring a 5.05% voting power with over 22 million shares. This significant acquisition highlights the company’s strategic interest in expanding its holdings in the financial sector. Investors may see this as a move to strengthen Australian Ethical’s influence in the industry.
