Australian Ethical Investment Expands Stake in Pepper Money

Australian Ethical Investment Ltd has become a substantial holder of Pepper Money Limited, acquiring a 5.05% voting power with over 22 million shares. This significant acquisition highlights the company’s strategic interest in expanding its holdings in the financial sector. Investors may see this as a move to strengthen Australian Ethical’s influence in the industry.

