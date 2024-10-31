Australian Ethical Investment Alters Stake in Clinical Labs

News & Insights

October 31, 2024

Australian Ethical Investment Ltd (AU:AEF) has released an update.

Australian Ethical Investment Ltd has reduced its stake in Australian Clinical Labs Limited, decreasing its voting power from 9.31% to 8.31%. This change reflects a shift in the investment strategy of Australian Ethical, a company known for its focus on sustainable and ethical investing. Investors interested in ethical investments may find this development noteworthy as it signals potential changes in the company’s portfolio.

