Australian Dairy Nutritionals Reports Cash Flow and New Deals

Australian Dairy Nutritionals Group reported net cash outflows of $1.16 million for Q1 FY25, ending the quarter with $5.09 million in cash. Strategic moves include a new exclusive supply agreement with Mutree Science and Technology for the Chinese market and a manufacturing deal with Nutura Organic Ltd. The appointment of Andy Zhang as a Non-Executive Director adds significant expertise to the company, particularly in the infant formula sector.

