News & Insights

Stocks

Australian Dairy Nutritionals Reports Cash Flow and New Deals

October 28, 2024 — 11:57 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Australian Dairy Nutritionals Group (AU:AHF) has released an update.

Australian Dairy Nutritionals Group reported net cash outflows of $1.16 million for Q1 FY25, ending the quarter with $5.09 million in cash. Strategic moves include a new exclusive supply agreement with Mutree Science and Technology for the Chinese market and a manufacturing deal with Nutura Organic Ltd. The appointment of Andy Zhang as a Non-Executive Director adds significant expertise to the company, particularly in the infant formula sector.

For further insights into AU:AHF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.