News & Insights

Stocks

Australian Critical Minerals Modernizes AGM Notice Process

October 28, 2024 — 04:20 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Australian Critical Minerals Ltd. (AU:ACM) has released an update.

Australian Critical Minerals Ltd. (ASX: ACM) announces its Annual General Meeting scheduled for November 27, 2024, in West Perth, with shareholders encouraged to vote online. The company has shifted to digital distribution of meeting notices, aligning with recent changes to the Corporations Act. This move underscores the company’s commitment to modern, efficient communication with its investors.

For further insights into AU:ACM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.