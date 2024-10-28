Australian Critical Minerals Modernizes AGM Notice Process

Australian Critical Minerals Ltd. (AU:ACM) has released an update.

Australian Critical Minerals Ltd. (ASX: ACM) announces its Annual General Meeting scheduled for November 27, 2024, in West Perth, with shareholders encouraged to vote online. The company has shifted to digital distribution of meeting notices, aligning with recent changes to the Corporations Act. This move underscores the company’s commitment to modern, efficient communication with its investors.

