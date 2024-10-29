Australian Clinical Labs Welcomes New Major Shareholder

Australian Clinical Labs Ltd (AU:ACL) has released an update.

Australian Clinical Labs Ltd has witnessed a new substantial shareholder, Superannuation and Investments HoldCo Pty Ltd, which now holds a 5.12% voting power in the company. This signifies a notable investment move that could potentially impact the company’s strategic direction and shareholder dynamics.

