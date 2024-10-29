News & Insights

Stocks

Australian Clinical Labs Welcomes New Major Shareholder

October 29, 2024 — 03:17 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Australian Clinical Labs Ltd (AU:ACL) has released an update.

Australian Clinical Labs Ltd has witnessed a new substantial shareholder, Superannuation and Investments HoldCo Pty Ltd, which now holds a 5.12% voting power in the company. This signifies a notable investment move that could potentially impact the company’s strategic direction and shareholder dynamics.

For further insights into AU:ACL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.