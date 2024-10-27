Australian Clinical Labs Sees Change in Major Shareholders

Australian Clinical Labs Ltd (AU:ACL) has released an update.

Australian Clinical Labs Ltd has experienced a shift in its substantial holdings as KKR Entities, including Comet Asia Holdings and KKR Asia III Fund, have ceased to be major shareholders as of October 24, 2024. This change in shareholding dynamics may stir interest among investors monitoring the company’s market position and stock performance.

