Australian Bond Exchange Reports Strong Growth and Innovation

Australian Bond Exchange Holdings Ltd. reported a significant milestone with cash flows from operating activities surpassing $1 million for the quarter. The company introduced the XEROX AUD denominated market-linked security, boosting its innovative product offerings, and saw client holdings exceed $300 million despite reduced marketing spend. ABE is focused on expanding its client base and moving towards profitability, supported by new funding through unsecured convertible notes.

