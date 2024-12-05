News & Insights

Australian Agricultural Projects Ltd. Updates on Substantial Holdings

December 05, 2024 — 11:18 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Australian Agricultural Projects Ltd. (AU:AAP) has released an update.

Australian Agricultural Projects Ltd. has outlined procedural guidelines involving changes in substantial holdings and relevant interests, as defined under the Corporations Act 2001. Investors should note the details of agreements and considerations related to these changes, which may impact the voting powers and the control over securities.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

