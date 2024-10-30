Australia United Mining Joins Forces with MinRex

Australia United Mining Limited (AU:AYM) has released an update.

Australia United Mining Limited has entered a joint venture with MinRex Resources for the Sofala Gold Project in New South Wales, reducing its stake to 49% while MinRex holds 51%. This collaboration aims to enhance exploration activities, building on the area’s history of significant gold production.

For further insights into AU:AYM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.