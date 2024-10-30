News & Insights

Australia United Mining Joins Forces with MinRex

Australia United Mining Limited (AU:AYM) has released an update.

Australia United Mining Limited has entered a joint venture with MinRex Resources for the Sofala Gold Project in New South Wales, reducing its stake to 49% while MinRex holds 51%. This collaboration aims to enhance exploration activities, building on the area’s history of significant gold production.

