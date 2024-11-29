Australia bans kids under 16 from having social media accounts

The Prime Minister of Australia said the country “delivered on its commitment to support parents and protect young people by setting a minimum age of 16 years for social media, with legislation passing Parliament today.” The Online Safety Amendment Bill 2024 places the onus on social media platforms – not young people or their parents – to take reasonable steps to prevent Australians under 16 years of age from having accounts, and ensures systemic breaches will see platforms face fines of up to $49.5M, Anthony Albanese said in a statement. The minimum age will apply to age-restricted social media platforms as defined in the Bill, which includes Snapchat (SNAP), TikTok, Facebook (META), Instagram, X and others.

