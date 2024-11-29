News & Insights

Australia bans kids under 16 from having social media accounts

November 29, 2024 — 06:35 am EST

The Prime Minister of Australia said the country “delivered on its commitment to support parents and protect young people by setting a minimum age of 16 years for social media, with legislation passing Parliament today.” The Online Safety Amendment Bill 2024 places the onus on social media platforms – not young people or their parents – to take reasonable steps to prevent Australians under 16 years of age from having accounts, and ensures systemic breaches will see platforms face fines of up to $49.5M, Anthony Albanese said in a statement. The minimum age will apply to age-restricted social media platforms as defined in the Bill, which includes Snapchat (SNAP), TikTok, Facebook (META), Instagram, X and others.

