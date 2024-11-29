News & Insights

Stocks

Australasian Metals: Director’s Stake Increased with New Rights

November 29, 2024 — 07:28 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Australasian Metals Limited (AU:A8G) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Australasian Metals Limited announced a change in Director Graeme Fraser’s interests, with the acquisition of 500,000 performance rights following shareholder approval. This change reflects Fraser’s increased stake, now holding 250,000 each of Class A and Class B Performance Rights, alongside his existing shares and options. Investors may find this development noteworthy as it highlights potential strategic moves within the company.

For further insights into AU:A8G stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.