Australasian Metals: Director’s Stake Increased with New Rights

Australasian Metals Limited (AU:A8G) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Australasian Metals Limited announced a change in Director Graeme Fraser’s interests, with the acquisition of 500,000 performance rights following shareholder approval. This change reflects Fraser’s increased stake, now holding 250,000 each of Class A and Class B Performance Rights, alongside his existing shares and options. Investors may find this development noteworthy as it highlights potential strategic moves within the company.

For further insights into AU:A8G stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.