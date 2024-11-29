Australasian Metals: Director’s Stake Increased with New Rights

Australasian Metals Limited (AU:A8G) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Australasian Metals Limited announced a change in Director Graeme Fraser’s interests, with the acquisition of 500,000 performance rights following shareholder approval. This change reflects Fraser’s increased stake, now holding 250,000 each of Class A and Class B Performance Rights, alongside his existing shares and options. Investors may find this development noteworthy as it highlights potential strategic moves within the company.
For further insights into AU:A8G stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- ZMI, TBAL: 2 Canadian Balanced ETFs to Shield Your Returns
- Class Action Lawsuit Against Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA)
- 3 Penny Stocks to Watch Now, 11/29/24
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.