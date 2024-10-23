Austral Resources Reports Robust Quarter Amid Challenges

Austral Resources Australia Limited (AU:AR1) has released an update.

Austral Resources Australia Ltd (ASX:AR1) reported a productive September quarter, generating $22 million in revenue despite operating challenges at its Mt Kelly facility. The company completed a significant Scoping Study, confirming a robust copper production pipeline and achieved encouraging assay results from exploration activities. However, Austral’s securities remain suspended pending an equity raise and recapitalisation process.

