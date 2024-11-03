News & Insights

Austral Resources Director Adjusts Securities Holdings

November 03, 2024 — 06:17 pm EST

Austral Resources Australia Limited (AU:AR1) has released an update.

Austral Resources Australia Limited has announced a change in the interest of Director Michael Hansel, involving the lapse of 400,000 unexercised options. The adjustment leaves Hansel with significant holdings in shares and performance rights through Hamick Pty Ltd and MHHG Holdings Pty Ltd. This change reflects strategic financial decisions as the company navigates its market position.

