News & Insights

Stocks

Austral Gold Reports Q3 2024 Results and New Developments

October 30, 2024 — 08:48 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Austral Gold Limited (AU:AGD) has released an update.

Austral Gold Limited reported its Q3 2024 results, showcasing sales revenue of $7.7 million from its Guanaco Mine in Chile, with production totaling 3,383 gold equivalent ounces. Despite high operating costs, the company anticipates increased production thanks to the newly installed high-pressure grinding roll. Additionally, an updated Mineral Resource Estimate for the Casposo Mine in Argentina was completed.

For further insights into AU:AGD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.