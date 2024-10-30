Austral Gold Reports Q3 2024 Results and New Developments

Austral Gold Limited (AU:AGD) has released an update.

Austral Gold Limited reported its Q3 2024 results, showcasing sales revenue of $7.7 million from its Guanaco Mine in Chile, with production totaling 3,383 gold equivalent ounces. Despite high operating costs, the company anticipates increased production thanks to the newly installed high-pressure grinding roll. Additionally, an updated Mineral Resource Estimate for the Casposo Mine in Argentina was completed.

