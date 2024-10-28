Austin Metals Prepares for Major Drilling Activities

News & Insights

Austin Metals Limited (AU:AYT) has released an update.

Austin Metals Limited is gearing up for focused drilling campaigns at its Ashburton Copper-Gold and Austin Gold projects, following promising high-grade results from rock chip sampling and trenching. With a heritage survey scheduled for late November, the company plans to initiate drilling at the Donnelly’s Prospect, subject to approvals. This strategic move could potentially unlock significant value for investors, as Austin Metals continues to explore its highly prospective tenures in Western Australia.

