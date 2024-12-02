Austin Metals Launches Drilling at Promising Gold Project

Austin Metals Limited (AU:AYT) has released an update.

Austin Metals Limited has initiated a promising drilling program at its flagship Austin Gold Project in Western Australia, targeting high-grade gold mineralization at the Mt Sandy Prospect. Historical data has already shown significant gold deposits, and the project is strategically situated near operational gold mills, enhancing its potential value. Results from the 1,500m drilling program are expected early next year, sparking interest in its potential impact on the gold market.

