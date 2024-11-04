AustChina Holdings Secures $320,000 in Strategic Placement

AustChina Holdings Limited (AU:AUH) has released an update.

AustChina Holdings Limited successfully raised approximately $320,000 through a strategic placement with support from major shareholders and management. The funds will be used to evaluate new projects and provide working capital, furthering the company’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value. The placement offers shares at a discounted price and includes options for future investment, reflecting confidence in AustChina’s growth potential.

