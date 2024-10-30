News & Insights

AustChina Holdings Prepares for 2024 AGM in Brisbane

October 30, 2024 — 01:17 am EDT

AustChina Holdings Limited (AU:AUH) has released an update.

AustChina Holdings Limited has announced that its 2024 Annual General Meeting will take place on November 29th in Brisbane, with a webcast option available for shareholders who pre-register. The meeting will cover the company’s financial statements and reports for the fiscal year ending June 2024. Shareholders are encouraged to appoint proxies for voting as live online voting won’t be available during the webcast.

