AustChina Holdings Expands with New Share Issuance

AustChina Holdings Limited has announced the issuance of 300 million fully paid ordinary shares at a price of $0.001 each, targeting sophisticated and professional investors. This move is part of the company’s strategy to expand its presence in the energy and mineral markets, with interests in projects such as the Blackall Coal Project and copper exploration. The issuance was conducted without disclosure under specific sections of the Corporations Act, highlighting the company’s compliance with regulatory requirements.

